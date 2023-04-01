“But job done.” Journalist reckons Leeds gave Arsenal a tough time

Sky Sports journalist Oliver Yew insists Arsenal’s win against Leeds United was not straightforward, but he praised the Gunners for getting the job done.

Mikel Arteta’s side has had an amazing season and was expected to see off the Whites.

However, Leeds needed points to remain in the league and were always going to be very tricky opponents for the Gunners.

Arsenal got the job done eventually and a 4-1 score seems like it was an easy runout, but it wasn’t.

Leeds gave a good account of themselves in the fixture. Arsenal just wanted it more and had more quality in their team.

After the game, Yew said on Sky Sports:

“It wasn’t as straightforward as the scoreline suggested for Arsenal, but job done.

“They restore their eight-point advantage at the top of the table with nine games left to play.

“Next up… a trip to Liverpool.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leeds deserves some credit because they gave a good fight in the game and showed they had what it takes to stay in the top flight.

However, we were simply better and our standing on the table shows we are the best club in the competition at the moment.

We have to prove that in the next nine games before we can end the season with the title.