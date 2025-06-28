“But nothing more” Rio Ferdinand gives his opinion on Arsenal’s title chances

The Premier League returns in just over a month, and clubs are already gearing up for what promises to be another thrilling campaign. The fixture list has been released, allowing teams and supporters alike to start plotting their paths through the upcoming season. For Arsenal, this marks another opportunity to end their long wait for the title and finally get over the line after a string of near misses.

Mikel Arteta’s side has finished second in each of the last three seasons, and the most recent campaign was particularly painful. With Manchester City faltering under pressure and Liverpool lifting the title under new management, many had tipped the Gunners as favourites to seize the moment. Yet, despite moments of brilliance, inconsistency ultimately cost them the crown.

A Season of Redemption

Arsenal are determined to bounce back and go one better in the 2025–26 season. The squad has matured under Arteta’s leadership, and there is renewed optimism that the team can string together the kind of consistent form required to compete across the entire campaign. Fans will hope that lessons learned from previous disappointments can now be applied in a sustained title challenge.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen key areas of the squad before the window closes, and Arteta has already spoken about the hunger within the group. With new signings set to arrive and experienced players returning fully fit, Arsenal could be well placed to mount another strong push for the Premier League title.

Ferdinand Backs City and Liverpool

However, not everyone is convinced Arsenal are true contenders. Rio Ferdinand has given his early prediction for the title race and does not believe the Gunners will be able to sustain a serious challenge. Speaking to The Sun, he said:

“It’s only going to be between Liverpool and Man City next season. Arsenal might kick up a fuss for a couple of months – six months maybe – [but nothing more].”

While Ferdinand is entitled to his view, football is played on the pitch. Arsenal must let their football do the talking and prove the doubters wrong by making a statement from the very first matchday.