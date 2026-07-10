“But right now” Saka drops huge fitness update ahead of Norway match

Bukayo Saka has confirmed that he is in excellent condition as England prepare to face Norway in the World Cup quarter-final this weekend.

Norway have impressed throughout the competition and shocked many observers by eliminating Brazil in the previous round. However, England are also enjoying a strong run after defeating co-hosts Mexico in their last match.

The Three Lions are among the leading teams remaining in the tournament, and many supporters will expect them to overcome Norway. However, underestimating their opponents could prove costly, with the Norwegians possessing several world-class players.

Saka Ready for Norway Challenge

Norway have Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard among their leading stars, meaning England will need their best players available for the important quarter-final fixture.

Saka remains one of England’s most dependable performers, but the winger’s fitness has been carefully managed in recent weeks. As a result, he has not started many matches during the tournament.

Ahead of the meeting with Norway, Saka has provided a positive update on his condition. According to Independent Sport, he said:

“Of course, I would have loved to come to this tournament 100 per cent, but that wasn’t the case and everyone’s realised that. They’ve managed me in the best way possible. But right now, I’m feeling great and I’m ready to go.”

England Hope for Strong Performance

Saka’s availability will be a major boost for England as they prepare for a challenging encounter. His attacking ability and experience make him one of the players who can influence the outcome of the match.

Although England enter the fixture with confidence, they know Norway have already demonstrated that they can compete against the strongest teams in the world. The quarter-final is expected to be a difficult contest, and England will need a complete performance to progress.

With Saka feeling ready and the squad preparing for the challenge, England will hope their key players can deliver when they face a dangerous Norway side.

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