“But the problem” Pundit discusses what Arsenal Villa draw means in the title race

Arsenal handed Liverpool another advantage in the Premier League title race by dropping two crucial points against Aston Villa last night.

After Liverpool had secured a win earlier in the day, the pressure was on Arsenal to respond in kind. However, the Gunners faltered against a determined Villa side, who came to the Emirates and once again frustrated Arsenal’s efforts to close the gap. Despite playing well in parts, Arsenal’s performance fell short of what was needed to secure victory, leaving them further behind Liverpool in the standings.

The result leaves Arsenal trailing their title rivals, with Liverpool now holding an increased points advantage and the added benefit of a game in hand. This development deepens the frustration for the Gunners, who continue to struggle in moments when consistency is most crucial. To remain in the title race, Arsenal know they must find a way to convert good performances into wins and change their fortunes quickly.

Pat Nevin shared his sympathy for Arsenal’s situation while highlighting the difficulty of competing with a Liverpool side that has few visible weaknesses. Speaking on the BBC, Nevin said:

“A real shame for Arsenal, they were the better side.

“Like most of the teams, there are problems, but the problem Arsenal have got is Liverpool don’t have many weaknesses.”

Nevin’s assessment underscores the daunting challenge Arsenal faces. While Liverpool has shown moments of vulnerability, Arsenal’s inability to capitalise on those opportunities has proved costly. With Liverpool’s form holding steady, every dropped point becomes a major setback for Arsenal’s title aspirations.

The Gunners now find themselves needing not just better results but also an improved mentality if they are to stay in contention. Dropping points at this stage of the season is a worrying trend, and Arsenal must find ways to regain momentum. Failing to do so risks further widening the gap between them and Liverpool, making their title hopes increasingly remote.