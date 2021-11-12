Arsenal News Latest News

“But we won the match” Odegaard hints at frustration after Aubameyang cost him a goal

Martin Odegaard could have had a goal for Arsenal in their 1-0 win against Watford before the international break, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang denied him while in an offside position.

Odegaard’s shot looked certain to go in, but Auba decided to help it in while in an offside position.

Most Arsenal players are with their national team now for the international break and Odegaard was asked about the incident. He hinted at being frustrated.

He told TV2: “It was a bit sour, because I saw it so well from the side, that it was on its way in there. 

“I knew as he touched it that he was offside. It was frustrating, but we won the match. That was the most important thing. Then it’s fine. Had they scored at the end, it would probably have been a little heavier.”

Strikers score goals and it’s completely normal that Auba was desperate to get one in this incident.

As Odegaard has rightly said, the most important thing is that the Gunners secured all three points from the game.

The Norwegian has struggled to play for the club recently as Emile Smith Rowe continues to hit top form.

He will hope his performance for Norway in this international window helps him return to the team when the players report back from the break.

  1. RSH says:
    November 12, 2021 at 9:45 pm

    Hoping Odegaard can get going soon to get in on the action of our summer signings playing well. I mean, he essentially did score a goal, so that’s good news lol.

  2. Reggie says:
    November 12, 2021 at 10:16 pm

    It was hitting the post, it wasn’t going in the behind goal camera confirmed that. Not an accurate article again.

