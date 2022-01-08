“But we’re there” – Arteta hints that new Arsenal striker is incoming – Vlahovic?

Every Arsenal fan is well aware of the situation with our two departing striker, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, although the future of Aubameyang is still very unclear as yet, but whatever happens, there is no doubt that the Gunners will be in desperate need of a proven, quality front man by the summer, or preferably in January, if we are going to keep challenging for our current Top Four spot.

The two possible targets that have been discussed the most recently have been Alexander Isak and Dusan Vlahovic, and both of them have good and bad points in their favour, although my personal preference is definitely for Vlahovic right now, who also clearly fits into Arteta’s new policy of signing young but experienced players.

So, it was no wonder that Mikel Arteta was asked about any move for the 21 year-old Serbian in his pre-match conference yesterday, as reported by ArseBlog: “I think with the amount of things [we want to do] and the way we want to evolve the squad, we have to maximise every window in many different ways,”

“We are alert, Edu and his team are working very hard because we know exactly what we need to do and whether we can accomplish that in January or the summer is a different question and is related to other stuff. But we’re there.”

“If it’s the right player and we can afford it and we can do what we want to do, we will discuss it and make the best possible decision, we are open.”

Most fans on JustArsenal would appear to be happy with Vlahovic coming in, and we can only hope that Arteta can get him this month, however unlikely it may seem right now….

