“But we’re there” – Arteta hints that new Arsenal striker is incoming – Vlahovic?

Every Arsenal fan is well aware of the situation with our two departing striker, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, although the future of Aubameyang is still very unclear as yet, but whatever happens, there is no doubt that the Gunners will be in desperate need of a proven, quality front man by the summer, or preferably in January, if we are going to keep challenging for our current Top Four spot.
The two possible targets that have been discussed the most recently have been Alexander Isak and Dusan Vlahovic, and both of them have good and bad points in their favour, although my personal preference is definitely for Vlahovic right now, who also clearly fits into Arteta’s new policy of signing young but experienced players.
So, it was no wonder that Mikel Arteta was asked about any move for the 21 year-old Serbian in his pre-match conference yesterday, as reported by ArseBlog: “I think with the amount of things [we want to do] and the way we want to evolve the squad, we have to maximise every window in many different ways,”
“We are alert, Edu and his team are working very hard because we know exactly what we need to do and whether we can accomplish that in January or the summer is a different question and is related to other stuff. But we’re there.”
“If it’s the right player and we can afford it and we can do what we want to do, we will discuss it and make the best possible decision, we are open.”
Most fans on JustArsenal would appear to be happy with Vlahovic coming in, and we can only hope that Arteta can get him this month, however unlikely it may seem right now….
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
Isak and the Brazilian from Lyon in this transfer window I would say.
Agree with skills1000.Hes too arrogant and wont be surprised he turns down
Arsenal
Why arrogant? Because he wants to play for a top club?
Or is a great young player thats worked really hard arrogant because he doesn’t want to play for Arsenal?
Penalovic
Isak is more of Thierry
Fiorentina just completed the signing of Piatek hours ago, making room for Vlahovic to depart. I can see this happening soon.
Edu got this one right for me!
Vlahovic does not fancy arsenal.
We should move on to other targets.
Either Isak or Vlahovic would be good signings. I have a feeling if we don’t get them done now we might miss out on them in the summer since we tend to be slow in the summer window and bigger clubs might also be looking for strikers during the summer window.
Get Dominic Calvern Lewis. EPL proven and has all the attributes to be a success here. English as well.
There is media speculation that Vlahovic does not fancy coming to us ans Gooners have posted according to what they have read and believe.
I cannot of course say they and the media are mistaken. But neither can I say the media is correct, as timing, money, keenness to acquire and other matters too, some of them personal to the player, can and often do alter perceptions,
It is sensible for now, I believe, simply to say that neither we on JA nor the media knows what will happen with this player.
It seems very likely that we ARE interested in having him come aboard but even that cannot be certain.
I realise that “wait and see” does not fit the natural impatience of fans but in this case it is our only course of action, as mere Gooners.
If Vlahovic is not keen and Isak has a release clause of 70m pounds, why not consider Julian Alvarez,whose, release clause is around 20m pounds
Who’s Julian. Provide details
Vlahovic is a potential world class striker, but doesmt seem keen to join and I think he would not fit our playing style. He’s seems more like a poacher to me. Our team seems to be performing better ever since Laca came in for Auba. Laca is excellent in the hold up play, where Auba is more of a poacher too. My preffered striker would be Schick from Leverkussen, seems more fitted to our playing style
I follow football and as a arsenal supporters and seen this player play I would rather see Calcert Lewin come in and these are my reasons 1
.he has played alongside Saka in the England camp he knows the premuir league he could hit the ground running whereas vitoria would need a lot of coaching and would be one for the future Lynne