“But you must not do the same thing twice” Wenger rejects Arsenal return

Arsene Wenger has rejected a return to Arsenal, again

The Frenchman was the manager of the Gunners for 22 years before leaving them in 2018.

He is arguably the club’s most successful manager, with the Gunners winning several Cups and Premier League titles under his watch.

They have had two permanent managers since he was fired, yet they have still not made a return to the top four, winning just an FA Cup.

There have been calls for him to return to the club by some fans and former players, but Wenger has maintained that he will not return.

In a recent interview, he said that he remains a fan of the club and still loves them.

He also hopes that they get back from their current poor form, but he ruled out a return because “you must not do the same thing twice.”

Wenger told BFM Business: “I remain an Arsenal fan. They are the club that I love, and I worked there for 22 years.

“I hope their current sufferings are just temporary. I will continue supporting them in any event.

“They have been one of the loves of my life.

“But you must not do the same thing twice.”

Arsenal hasn’t stood strongly after Wenger left, but the club is in good hands under Mikel Arteta.

An article from Ime