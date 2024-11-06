Buy or nothing: Arsenal is still not open to loaning out defender

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on March 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Jakub Kiwior is currently facing a challenging situation at Arsenal, where he has found himself struggling for game time and relevance in the first-team setup. The Polish defender, who had a solid run of performances in the second half of last season, seemed primed to continue building on that momentum. However, with the recent arrival of Riccardo Calafiori, Kiwior has slipped further down the defensive pecking order, and his prospects at the club appear less certain.

This lack of playing opportunities has caught the attention of several top Italian clubs, who see Kiwior as a player with considerable potential. Having previously played in Serie A with Spezia, the 23-year-old is an attractive option for teams in Italy looking to bolster their defensive options. Juventus, among others, has reportedly expressed interest in bringing Kiwior to their squad, either on loan or with a permanent transfer.

Despite this growing interest from Italian clubs, Arsenal is adamant that they do not want to part ways with Kiwior at this stage. The club sees him as a key player for the future, and although his game time has been limited, they are unwilling to sell or loan him out for the time being. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal has informed interested parties, including Juventus, that Kiwior will only leave if a club is willing to pay a transfer fee for a permanent move, effectively rejecting the possibility of a loan deal.

This stance by Arsenal reflects their broader philosophy of maintaining squad depth and ensuring that players who are considered part of their future plans are not loaned out, particularly when their potential value is still high. For Kiwior, this is a crucial period to either earn his place back in the starting XI or seek a move elsewhere that guarantees him more regular game time. However, for now, Arsenal seems firmly committed to keeping him in their squad unless a transfer deal meets their expectations.

