“Buzzing” Arsenal star delighted to be trusted in new role against Fulham

Myles Lewis-Skelly returned to the Arsenal starting XI for their match against Fulham and produced an outstanding display in midfield, prompting many supporters to call for his continued involvement in that role. His performance was widely regarded as one of the most influential on the pitch, reinforcing his growing reputation within the squad.
Arsenal delivered an impressive team performance overall, and Lewis-Skelly’s contribution reminded fans why he was promoted to the senior side. Having often been deployed at left back during his time with the first team, his utilisation in midfield against Fulham marked a notable shift that proved highly effective.
A standout midfield performance
The decision to position Lewis-Skelly in midfield paid dividends, as he demonstrated composure, intelligence, and energy throughout the match. His ability to dictate play and maintain control in key areas of the pitch stood out, with supporters praising his awareness and technical quality.
It was, by many accounts, one of the finest individual displays of the game, and it has led to increasing calls for him to remain in midfield moving forward. His adaptability and confidence in this role suggest he could offer Arsenal a valuable option in the centre of the pitch.
Player reaction and future potential
Following the match, Lewis-Skelly expressed his enjoyment of returning to midfield, as reported by Arsenal Media. He said, “Honestly, I was buzzing. Being back in that midfield, getting the trust from the gaffer and the players again, just allows me to play my game and play it simple but also be effective, which was really good today.”
He further highlighted the responsibility of playing in that position, stating, “It’s hugely important for me to set that tone. When you’re in midfield, there’s a certain rally you have to attain, which is to set the tone, get the engine of the team going. I thought I did a good job of that today.”
His comments reflect both confidence and maturity, underlining his readiness to take on greater responsibility within the team.
Myles was outstanding in this game and it bodes well for his future as a midfielder.
His deployment at LB has no doubt been good for him. It is not his natural position, and he made a few serious mistakes there, but it’s a challenging role to play in an Arteta team and (like Saka) he will have learned a lot from those experiences. His understanding of more fluid positional play appears to be coming along nicely.
As he gains trust from Arteta we should see him more often as a viable rotation option for Zubimendi. This will avoid Zubimendi being overplayed again next season. We can debate whether Arteta should have experimented more with rotation earlier, but hey, we’re still top of the league, and looking good for making it to the CL final so it could be worse. Better late than never!
For MLS to be the best he can be, he needs to play in midfield. Time will tell if he can be a great midfielder, but he definitely will not be a great left back.