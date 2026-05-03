“Buzzing” Arsenal star delighted to be trusted in new role against Fulham

Myles Lewis-Skelly returned to the Arsenal starting XI for their match against Fulham and produced an outstanding display in midfield, prompting many supporters to call for his continued involvement in that role. His performance was widely regarded as one of the most influential on the pitch, reinforcing his growing reputation within the squad.

Arsenal delivered an impressive team performance overall, and Lewis-Skelly’s contribution reminded fans why he was promoted to the senior side. Having often been deployed at left back during his time with the first team, his utilisation in midfield against Fulham marked a notable shift that proved highly effective.

A standout midfield performance

The decision to position Lewis-Skelly in midfield paid dividends, as he demonstrated composure, intelligence, and energy throughout the match. His ability to dictate play and maintain control in key areas of the pitch stood out, with supporters praising his awareness and technical quality.

It was, by many accounts, one of the finest individual displays of the game, and it has led to increasing calls for him to remain in midfield moving forward. His adaptability and confidence in this role suggest he could offer Arsenal a valuable option in the centre of the pitch.

Player reaction and future potential

Following the match, Lewis-Skelly expressed his enjoyment of returning to midfield, as reported by Arsenal Media. He said, “Honestly, I was buzzing. Being back in that midfield, getting the trust from the gaffer and the players again, just allows me to play my game and play it simple but also be effective, which was really good today.”

He further highlighted the responsibility of playing in that position, stating, “It’s hugely important for me to set that tone. When you’re in midfield, there’s a certain rally you have to attain, which is to set the tone, get the engine of the team going. I thought I did a good job of that today.”

His comments reflect both confidence and maturity, underlining his readiness to take on greater responsibility within the team.