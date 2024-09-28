“By a country mile.” Pundit insists Arsenal was rewarded for their hard work

Former Everton and Chelsea player Pat Nevin has praised Arsenal for their performance against Leicester City, insisting they fully deserved their win.

The Gunners were dominant in the first half, but they allowed their two-goal lead to slip in the second half, and Leicester nearly secured a draw.

Mikel Arteta’s side showed character and persistence, scoring two late goals to take all three points.

It wasn’t the second half their fans had expected, but Arsenal once again demonstrated why they are considered one of the favourites to win the league this season.

When the game was tied at 2-2, Arsenal barely allowed Leicester a moment of peace until they found the breakthrough, and Nevin was impressed.

He said on the BBC:

“There are a multitude of storylines here. Arsenal deserved to win by a country mile but couldn’t put Leicester away.

“Leicester didn’t get that many chances but made the best of them. If you create that many chances and put that much pressure on with corners at the back post, eventually that creaking back door falls in.

“Today you would have been shocked if Leicester had won at the end. Arsenal found that ugly way to get the three points.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This win came out of our resilience, and we deserved it for never giving up and always believing that we could still win the game.

Our guys are now mentality monsters, and we expect them to continue doing well for us as the season continues.

