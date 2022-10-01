“By far Arsenal’s best player in recent times” Arsenal man singled out for special praise

The investigative journalist and Arsenal fan, Usman Mustapha, has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka for his role in Arsenal’s resurgence this season.

The youngster has been a key player for the club since he broke into the first team.

He continues to lead it towards a successful time, and he wants to bring success back to the Emirates.

Arsenal has made a solid start to this season as they sit atop the league standings.

They beat Tottenham 3-1 this afternoon to continue their impressive start to the season.

That result showed they mean business, and one man who has made important contributions to their fine form is Saka.

Mustapha says he is their best player in recent times.

He tweeted:

“Saka is by far Arsenal’s best player in recent times. He changes most of our matches.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has proven beyond doubt that he is the man for the job at Arsenal, and he continues to show his class when he plays.

He might not score many goals, but when he is on the pitch, he gives the Gunners a distinct threat and makes them harder not to lose against.

Hopefully, he can stay fit for much of this season and help us achieve our goals.