Caicedo or not, Arsenal still plans to sign English midfielder

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Moises Caicedo in the last few weeks and has even tabled a bid for the midfielder.

Brighton and the Gunners continue to talk and it is a deal that could be done before this transfer window closes.

Before their interest in Caicedo became serious, Mikel Arteta’s side was linked with a summer move for Declan Rice. Will they now abandon their pursuit of the Englishman?

Considering that Caicedo and the midfielder play in identical positions, the Gunners could forget about the West Ham boy.

However, Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth says a move for Rice will happen regardless of the situation with Caicedo.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“I’ve also been told, and this will be good news for Arsenal fans, is that whatever happens in their Caicedo pursuit, be it now or in the summer, it’s not going to impact their interest in Declan Rice.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the best midfielders in England and the West Ham man will be a good fit for us at the Emirates.

With Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka not getting any younger, having Rice and Caicedo in our squad means we are fully prepared for the future.

