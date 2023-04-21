Caicedo reveals why he wanted a January move and his Premier League prediction

Moises Caicedo has revealed the reason he desperately wanted to join Arsenal in January and wants them to win the Premier League.

The midfielder was Arsenal’s main target in January, as they wanted to add a new man to that area in their squad.

The Gunners had been hopeful that they would get another Brighton player and tabled several bids for the youngster.

However, they were all rejected and he remained with the Seagulls, who have now handed him an improved contract.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Caicedo reveals:

“I’d seen a lot of Arsenal before knowing that there was a possibility of me signing for them.

“I watched them and I liked them because they have very young, talented players and some stars but they always have that mindset of wanting more.”

Asked if he wants Arsenal to win the Premier League, he added:

“Of course. I hope so but let’s see.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo has been a fine midfielder in England and he certainly can do a job for us if we add him to our squad.

The youngster has delivered top performances in the Premier League and we can make a new approach for him in the summer.

However, now that he has a new deal, he could be more expensive than Brighton wanted in January.