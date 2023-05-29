Arsenal currently has two primary midfield targets in their sights: Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. The Gunners aim to strengthen their squad following their relative success this season.

During the winter transfer window, Arsenal came close to securing the signing of Caicedo. However, Brighton opted not to sell the player mid-season, and Arsenal respected their decision.

Since then, Caicedo has shown improvement, and Arsenal’s top priority for the summer is Rice, who is set to leave West Ham in search of a move to a Champions League club.

However, the Gunners may face a dilemma in choosing between the two midfielders, and fans are divided over who would be the better addition to their squad.

Jay Bothroyd is not; he believes the best for Arsenal is Caicedo. He says to Four Four Two:

“Coming in is a strange one, Arsenal’s problem is their depth. They don’t have the spending power that Chelsea or City have. A lot of talk has been about Declan Rice joining Arsenal this year, as much as I think he’s a top midfield player, I have to go with numbers, next year in the Champions League there are more games, the players I would like to see come in.

“I would like Caicedo from Brighton, he’s similar to Declan, but he can play right-back as well and that’s a problem for Arsenal because Ben White has been playing there and I see him as more of a centre-back.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo is an amazing player and has developed very well in a Brighton team that seems to get better in every game.

He would move to the Emirates as a superb midfielder who has also been tasked to play as a right-back and did well, but Rice is just as good.

The solution to this dilemma might be to sign both players in the same transfer window.