Caitlin Foord gaves credit to Blackstenius for Arsenal Women’s best goal against Tottenham

The Arsenal women have been unpredictable this calendar year, but the hope is that when we predict they’ll beat Bayern Munich this week, it will be so. Without the injured Beth Mead and Vivienne Miedema, it has been hard to know what would happen when Arsenal went into a match.

With the two fit Arsenal went to games as favourites considering either of them could score at will. Arsenal’s major undoing in the a few games this year was the fact that they lacked someone who can bury the many chances they produced.

Stina Blacksteinus was given the huge task of getting Arsenal goals, at first she didn’t come handy but has she started rising to the occasion? Caitlin Foord believes so, speaking after the dominant 5-1 win over Spurs the Arsenal winger couldn’t shy lauding her teammate Blackstenius on how ruthless she was when she broke the deadlock in the North London derby saying, “I think Stina’s one (was impressive),” Foord told Sky Sports post-match.

“For her to see the keeper out and finish that off. Quality from her and I probably wouldn’t even think to shoot from there. All credit to her for that goal.”

The Arsenal No. 25 has managed 6 goals in the last 12 games for the Gunners. With Arsenal keen to bag the WSL title (they are 3 points from the top of the league) and also have ambitions to lift the Champions League trophy, they need goals and if Blacksteinus can just come handy at that, everything is possible.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….