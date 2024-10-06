Caitlin Foord has been Arsenal Women’s default left winger but now that’s under pressure.

In the summer, Arsenal completed the signing of Mariona Caldentey. The Spanish winger joined Arsenal on a free transfer after her contract with Barcelona Femeni expired. As versatile as she is, many were interested in where the Arsenal technical bench was going to deploy her. Well, Jonas Eidevall was keen on her playing left-wing, which he has.

With Caldentey set to play a huge role this season and doing so at left wing, one player who was going to be affected is Caitlin Foord.

The Matildas star has been the default Arsenal left winger, but now her spot there is under pressure.

Well, to accommodate Caldentey, she’s been forced to play right wing, so what does she think about making the switch from left to right?

Speaking to the media on Friday, Caitlin was asked about having to now play right wing. Well, she insinuated she doesn’t really have an issue with that, claiming that all that matters is that she is playing.

Foord said, “It’s very similar; if anything, it is somewhat easier being able to be on my dominant foot a lot more. We only really had three wingers until now, so we’re working it with me, Mariona, and Beth. More players coming back now, so I am not really sure on which side I will play more often now, but I have always been open to playing on either side, as long as I am on the pitch.”

It’s intriguing that a top player like Caitlin Foord doesn’t have a guaranteed starting spot in this Arsenal team. It just goes to show how much better the Arsenal Women’s team now is; they’re stronger, have more depth and are full of quality, and if they continue to click, they could be the most formidable women’s team in not only England but also Europe.

