Caitlin Foord is “hungry” for Arsenal Women to win every trophy this season

Arsenal women ought to start collecting silverware. Ever since January 2020, when Caitlin Foord joined, they’ve disappointingly only won the Continental Cup, which is a shocking return given how highly rated they are in the women’s game. The hope was that this season was going to be Arsenal’s season to end the Women’s Super League title drought, a trophy they last won in 2019.

The expectation was that after beefing up their squad with the likes of Alessia Russo, Laia Codina, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Amanda Ilestedt, and Cloe Lacasse, plus Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema returning from injury, Arsenal would have their best squad ever.

That said, the season didn’t get off to a good start; regrettably, Paris FC eliminated them from the Champions League, and they also failed to win in their first two games, losing 1-0 to Liverpool and drawing 2-2 with Manchester United. Many doubted their league title credentials.

However, ever since the draw with the Red Devils, the Gunner women haven’t looked back and they’ve collected win after win. They’re now better positioned to win the league. They are currently second on the WSL league table with 19 points, 3 points behind first-place Chelsea.

Other than the league, they have also started well in the continental cup, winning their first two games of the group stages (versus Bristol City and Southampton), and they play Spurs next. Other than the Continental Cup and the league, they can also target the FA Cup. If this desire for glory bears fruit, Caitlin Foord would be a happy footballer, given her recent admission to Optus Sport about desiring to win more silverware with Arsenal.

“There’s been a lot to learn from [in my career] and a lot gained as well, but I don’t have much in my trophy cabinet to show for it. I have a Conti Cup, but that’s about it,” said Foord.“I guess it makes me hungry for more and at Arsenal to win the league and to do well in the FA Cup and again keep the Conti Cup, qualify for the Champions League, and then next year we have the Olympics as well. So I hope this year is a stepping stone in the right direction for next year.”

Arsenal women take on Chelsea this weekend; they can’t afford to lose that game. Winning would be a massive boost to their title ambitions. It could see them have the same points as Chelsea and be a foundation for them to build on. They can, after that, just keep on winning and make sure they stay with Chelsea right until the end.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….