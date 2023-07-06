Caitlin Foord reveals “what’s most exciting” about Australia’s bid to win the Womens World Cup at home

This past Monday, Australia’s women’s coach Tony Gustavsson named his 23-woman squad to feature in this year’s World Cup. All Gooner Women will be pleased to know that Arsenal Women’s two Aussies, Caitlin Foord, and Steph Catley, received call-ups.

The Matildas have never gone past the World Cup quarterfinals, but they’re confident they are on home soil going to break the barrier and, who knows, win their first World Cup.

Notably, Caitlin Foord, who is set to participate in her 4th World Cup, feels the Matilda’s are at their strongest this time.

“I do think it is the best squad we’ve had yet,” Foord told reporters in Melbourne.

“I think that the depth we have within the team is kind of something we’ve maybe been missing.

“So to be able to have that and to have 23 players that can play any game or in any position and still be able to get the job done, that’s what’s most exciting about this one.”

Even so, of the Matildas’ squad in the 2019 World Cup, only 15 are available this time, with 7 going to their first world cup. Concerns about this may exist, but Foord feels it’s no issue.

“They’re a lot more mature than probably what we were,” the Gunner added.

“That’s on and off the field. I don’t feel like any of them will be too nervous or anything.”

The Matildas are in group B and kick off the World Cup against Ireland on July 20th. They’ll then face Nigeria on July 27th and Canada on August 31st.

The hope is that with the confidence they have, Australian women can make every Aussie proud. Let’s all hope Foord and Catley can help their country go all the way…

Michelle Maxwell

