Caitlin Foord says Arsenal Women simply can’t “drop any more points” against West Ham

Arsenal women have undoubtedly put themselves in a difficult situation in terms of achieving league success. 4 games into the season, our Gunner women have only won one, drawn two, and lost one.

They’ve already dropped 5 vital points, and given how tight the WSL title race is, they’ll have a difficult time turning things around.

Caitlin Foord, speaking to Optus Sport after the 2-1 loss to Chelsea Saturday, admitted that where they are now, they cannot afford to drop any more points; instead, they must simply win and go for all three points moving forward.

Post-match, she said, “We can’t drop any more points, obviously. We need to win and regroup, and yeah, we need three points every week now, so it’s up to us.

“[Next league game v West Ham] It’s going to be another tough game. We know from previous seasons it’s always a challenge against them. We don’t want to let it happen to us like it has in previous seasons, with dropping points against them. As I said before, we need three points all around, so that’s what we’ll be going for.”

Well, if all Gunner women stars had Caitlin Foord’s belief, there’s a chance they’ll be inspired enough to change things. Even if they do, they will need their key league opponents to drop points. Chelsea women have made a strong start, and in order for Arsenal to overtake them in the title race, they must also drop points. Beating them in the second leg is now also a must.

The only thing Arsenal can do now to keep their title aspirations alive is to start winning, starting with the match against West Ham, a fixture that cost them the league title last season. Will they do so? Hopefully they will.

COYG!

Michelle Maxwell

