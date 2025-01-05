Calafiori admits Arsenal should have done better after taking the lead

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has acknowledged that the team must do better at protecting their lead after their 1-1 draw with Brighton last night. The Gunners had entered the match determined to claim all three points and put pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, but costly mistakes saw them drop two vital points.

Brighton’s equaliser, though controversial, was only part of the story. The Seagulls had other opportunities to score and could have even claimed all three points had they been more clinical in front of goal. For Arsenal, failing to extend their lead after a strong first-half performance proved decisive. This lack of ruthlessness allowed Brighton back into the game and left the Gunners ruing what could have been.

Calafiori did not shy away from acknowledging the team’s shortcomings. Speaking to BBC Live, he said: “I think we felt we could have done a bit better to manage the game and [manage] the goal we scored in the first half. We should have scored another one. I don’t know why we made so many stupid mistakes, but the good thing is that we play again in three days [against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup]. Maybe we were too low and gave the opponents too many balls.”

Arsenal now face a quick turnaround, with their next match coming in just three days against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup. The tight schedule offers little time to dwell on this disappointing result, but it also provides an opportunity for the team to respond immediately. To win the Premier League, Arsenal will need to eliminate the kinds of mistakes that have cost them in recent games and rediscover the consistency that made them so formidable in the early stages of last year. Without significant improvement, their title hopes may once again slip away.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…