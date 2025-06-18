Calafiori breaks his silence after links to an Arsenal exit

Riccardo Calafiori completed a move to Arsenal approximately twelve months ago, following standout performances for Bologna in Serie A and a solid showing for Italy at Euro 2024. Despite already having at least two left-backs in their ranks, Arsenal were reportedly so impressed by his potential that they did not hesitate to bring him in.

Upon his arrival, Calafiori was considered one of the most sought-after players in Europe. Since then, he has gone on to become a key figure at the Emirates, performing in line with the expectations set when he joined the club. His versatility and composure have added depth and quality to the squad.

Internal Competition Drives Performance

What Calafiori may not have anticipated when he signed for Arsenal was the rapid development of Myles Lewis-Skelly. The emerging English player has grown in stature and is now considered a genuine contender for a starting place at left-back. As a result, both players are engaged in a competitive battle for regular inclusion in the starting eleven.

Calafiori is reportedly aware that he must deliver more consistent performances if he is to secure that role on a long-term basis. The player himself has acknowledged the need for reliability and form, as he continues to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Arsenal Dismiss Interest from Abroad

AC Milan have recently made an enquiry regarding Calafiori’s availability, but Arsenal are understood to have responded firmly, stating that the defender is not available for transfer. The club appear committed to his development and has no intention of entertaining offers at this stage.

Speaking about his situation at Arsenal, Calafiori said via The Sun:

“At Arsenal, I’m very happy.

“I always feel good in any position I play in order to help the team.

“What was missing last season was consistency and I’ll look to find that consistency next season.

“When I felt good, I always played and made a difference in the team.

“So the goal next season is to be in form for the whole season.”

Calafiori remains one of the most promising players in the current squad, and there is optimism surrounding his continued development at the Emirates in the seasons ahead.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…