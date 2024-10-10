Calafiori discusses the similarities between Arteta and Luciano Spalletti

He was asked about the similarities between both managers and said, as quoted by Sport Mediaset:
“Their common trait is that they want to dominate the play through their style. I agree with their approach. It’s better to face opponents that way without suffering too much in the back.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Having a national team manager who adopts a similar or close style of play as your club manager helps a lot, and that could be one of the secrets to Calafiori’s success.
