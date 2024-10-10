Arsenal News Latest News

Calafiori discusses the similarities between Arteta and Luciano Spalletti

Riccardo Calafiori has been an important player for both Arsenal and the Italian national team over the past few months. The defender recently spoke about the similarities between his club and national team managers.

Arsenal signed Calafiori this summer following his impressive performances for Italy at Euro 2024, and he has continued to shine for the club since his arrival.

The Gunners have been pleased with his performances, and Luciano Spalletti, Italy’s manager, seems to adopt a similar playing style to Mikel Arteta, which has made the transition smoother for the defender.

Calafiori is a key player for both teams, and the shared tactical approach has made it easier for him to adapt and excel at both club and international levels.

Currently on international duty with Italy, Calafiori has been speaking to the media about his experiences.

He was asked about the similarities between both managers and said, as quoted by Sport Mediaset:

“Their common trait is that they want to dominate the play through their style. I agree with their approach. It’s better to face opponents that way without suffering too much in the back.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having a national team manager who adopts a similar or close style of play as your club manager helps a lot, and that could be one of the secrets to Calafiori’s success.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Graeme Souness shockingly labels Arsene Wenger’s trophy haul at Arsenal as “lucky” – Seriously?
The reasons why Arsenal do not need a 30 goal striker at the moment
Review – Arsenal embarrassed 5-2 by Bayern Munich Women with Chelsea coming up next
Posted by

Tags Luciano Spalletti Mikel Arteta Riccardo Calafiori

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors