Calafiori discusses the similarities between Arteta and Luciano Spalletti

Arsenal signed Calafiori this summer following his impressive performances for Italy at Euro 2024, and he has continued to shine for the club since his arrival.

The Gunners have been pleased with his performances, and Luciano Spalletti, Italy’s manager, seems to adopt a similar playing style to Mikel Arteta, which has made the transition smoother for the defender.

Calafiori is a key player for both teams, and the shared tactical approach has made it easier for him to adapt and excel at both club and international levels.

Currently on international duty with Italy, Calafiori has been speaking to the media about his experiences.