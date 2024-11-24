Calafiori discusses why Arsenal’s defence was solid against Forest

Riccardo Calafiori made his return from injury in Arsenal’s emphatic 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, slotting seamlessly into the team and delivering an impressive performance. The Italian left-back showed no signs of rust after his spell on the sidelines, contributing significantly to a defensive unit that stifled Forest’s attack and ensured goalkeeper David Raya had a quiet afternoon.

Arsenal’s defensive solidity was key to their dominant display, as they effectively neutralised any potential threats from a Forest side that has been in fine form this season. Calafiori, in particular, demonstrated why he is such a valuable asset to the team, combining defensive discipline with his ability to contribute offensively when required.

Following the match, Calafiori spoke to Arsenal Media about his smooth reintegration into the squad, highlighting the strength of Arsenal’s system and team cohesion:

“I think everything is made for us to play in the same way, and everyone helped me a lot. The environment all around—you just play, and it feels like I’ve never been out for some kind of points. I really enjoyed the game tonight, it was an amazing performance by everyone. The energy was unbelievable, and the fans were as well. We really, and me especially, enjoyed the game.”

Calafiori’s words highlight the meticulous structure Mikel Arteta has instilled at Arsenal, creating a system that allows players to thrive regardless of who steps onto the pitch. This approach not only ensures continuity but also boosts the confidence of squad members returning from injury.

Arsenal’s defensive depth and cohesion were evident throughout the match, as they managed to keep Forest’s attack at bay while contributing to the team’s fluid transitions and build-up play. With Calafiori back in the mix, the Gunners’ options at left-back look stronger than ever, giving Arteta more flexibility as the season progresses.

The performance against Nottingham Forest further underscores Arsenal’s potential to maintain their high standards, with Calafiori’s successful return serving as yet another positive in a team firing on all cylinders.