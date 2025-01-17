Calafiori explains why he took time to get going at Arsenal

The Gunners signed Calafiori because they believed in his potential to succeed at the highest level, and most fans have been impressed with his performances so far. However, the player himself has admitted that adapting to life at the Emirates was initially a daunting task due to the vastly different demands compared to his previous clubs.

Speaking to Men in Blazers, Calafiori said: “I was really excited to join because Mikel showed me his ideas and the plans he had for me. I couldn’t wait to play for him. I think it was the right option for me to develop and improve, to become a top player. That’s why I am here and I want to keep going. It’s the details, it’s something I’ve never seen before in a coach. Nothing is casual with him. When I first came here, it was impossible to play because you had so much information to remember. For sure, you need a month to get used to it.”

Calafiori’s comments underline the meticulous approach taken by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, whose attention to detail has been instrumental in the team’s success. The defender’s initial struggles to process the sheer amount of information and tactical demands reflect the higher standards required at Arsenal.

Despite the difficulties, Calafiori has risen to the challenge and continues to improve, showing that he is making the necessary adjustments to thrive in Arteta’s system. His progress is a testament to his work ethic and the coaching staff’s ability to help players reach their potential.

It’s clear that Arsenal’s investment in Calafiori is paying off, as he not only adapts to the Premier League but also becomes an increasingly important part of the squad.