Calafiori Finally Confirmed by Arsenal after beating Real Madrid to his signature

Arsenal have finally officially announced the signing of Italy international Riccardo Calafiori from Serie A side Bologna on a long-term contract. The 22-year-old defender, who was part of the Azzurri squad at Euro 2024, joins the Gunners after a standout season at the heart of Bologna’s defense.

The deal, worth approximately £42 million, sees Calafiori commit to Arsenal until 2029, further bolstering a defensive unit that was one of the best in the Premier League last season, conceding only 29 goals and keeping 18 clean sheets. Capable of playing both as a center-back and left-back, Calafiori’s versatility and defensive prowess were key factors in Arsenal’s pursuit.

Despite interest from European giants Real Madrid and Juventus, as well as another unnamed Premier League club, Calafiori’s desire to join Arsenal was unwavering. Sky Sports News reports that there were multiple bids for the Italy international, but Calafiori remained steadfast in his commitment to Mikel Arteta’s side, having given his word that he would join the Gunners.

Calafiori began his career in the youth academy at Roma, spending 12 years developing from the youth set-up into the first team. He also gained valuable experience on loan at Genoa during the 2021/22 season before establishing himself at Bologna.

This transfer marks Arsenal’s second major signing of the summer, following the permanent acquisition of goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford. The club has also added young goalkeepers Tommy Setford and Lucas Nygaard to their ranks.

With Calafiori’s addition, Arsenal have made a significant statement of intent as they prepare for the upcoming season, aiming to build on their defensive solidity and challenge for top honors.

