Calafiori Finally Confirmed by Arsenal after beating Real Madrid to his signature

Arsenal have finally officially announced the signing of Italy international Riccardo Calafiori from Serie A side Bologna on a long-term contract. The 22-year-old defender, who was part of the Azzurri squad at Euro 2024, joins the Gunners after a standout season at the heart of Bologna’s defense.
The deal, worth approximately £42 million, sees Calafiori commit to Arsenal until 2029, further bolstering a defensive unit that was one of the best in the Premier League last season, conceding only 29 goals and keeping 18 clean sheets. Capable of playing both as a center-back and left-back, Calafiori’s versatility and defensive prowess were key factors in Arsenal’s pursuit.
Despite interest from European giants Real Madrid and Juventus, as well as another unnamed Premier League club, Calafiori’s desire to join Arsenal was unwavering. Sky Sports News reports that there were multiple bids for the Italy international, but Calafiori remained steadfast in his commitment to Mikel Arteta’s side, having given his word that he would join the Gunners.
Calafiori began his career in the youth academy at Roma, spending 12 years developing from the youth set-up into the first team. He also gained valuable experience on loan at Genoa during the 2021/22 season before establishing himself at Bologna.
This transfer marks Arsenal’s second major signing of the summer, following the permanent acquisition of goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford. The club has also added young goalkeepers Tommy Setford and Lucas Nygaard to their ranks.
With Calafiori’s addition, Arsenal have made a significant statement of intent as they prepare for the upcoming season, aiming to build on their defensive solidity and challenge for top honors.
Here we go! A few more of these signings still to come I think.
COYG!
First Born Unicorn.
We are getting Calafiorication!
You are welcome Riccardo Calafiori can’t wait to see you on the pitch Arsenal is now your new home Gunners for Life
Now on to the next signing and most likely a midfielder. Mikel Merino or Fabian Ruiz are left footers who plays like Xhaka and very technically gifted. One of them is on Arteta radar They both scored for Spain at the Euros.
I am sure a midfielder would be the next priority.
BBC news already confirmed Fulham has agreed 27m for ESR.
Welcome to the best team, can’t wait to see you in action.
Good news at long, long last.
I’m not sure how much “interest” there really was from Real Madrid as the article mentions. When they come knocking, 99% of players/agents at least open the door – who wouldn’t? Anyway, Calafiori is ours now and that’s what counts.
They say the top teams strengthen on a position of strength. Here we go!
Building on defensive solidity provided principally by Gabriel and Saliba with a nod to Ben. I hope the plan isn’t to have a different first choice CB pairing.
I think the plan is the Man City model, 4 centre backs across back 4., and match ready for centre back when needed. Gvardiol best player on pitch in the 0.0 a few months back, so it can work.
I hope you’re right. At the least Gabriel will rest much easier and not have to reserve a spot on the bench beside Ramsdale.
“A few more of these signings still to come I think.”
I think you are right.
Elneny and Soares who filled the bench a bit last season already gone, Taveres and Lokonga off the wage bill and never returning, interest in Nketiah, transfer agreed for Smith Rowe, and the beast looks certain to follow them out, Kiwior to inter too, whilst Partey, Tierney and Zinchenko could conceivable go under the right offer, if one comes. Overall, if plays like that, much space in the wage budget and in the squad – so there’s going to have to be some serious incoming business in what’s left of this window, the like of which not seen for a long while. Maybe Merino AND Fofana just to fill a bench!
My personal favs would be Gyökeres ahead of likely injury prone Osimhen, Kilicsoy signed too as exciting project. Midfield, Merino, Forfana and Neto. Neto yes, despite calling Osimhen injury prone – if Neto remains fit, he is worth twice the 50M and an absolutely steal at the price, whilst Osimhen’s injuries will always keep coming from the way he plays the game. Defence: Ousmane Diomande – becuase I think he has the skills to be a better number 6 than Rice (as well as slot in Centre Back when needed – three key positions covered with one signing).
I suspect Calafiori has been signed to fill our obvious weakness at left back but his ability to switch to left centre back is a bonus in the event of Gabriel being injured.The arrival of the young Italian may well lead to the departure of Kwior and I would not be surprised if there were early developments in this respect.
It is Hallejah! And gliru be to the Living God in His highest of heaven. As Arsenal have announced their signing of Calafiori at long last. After a protracted long negotiations between bologinia and them to sign him. More grease to the Arsenal’s elbows for This their remarkable success.
I think opponents ll really struggle against arsenal defense next season because with CALAFIORI, GABRIEL, SALIBA ND WHITE/TIMBER. Can’t just wait.
Finalllllllllly, welcome to the Arsenal Calafiori. suspect we gonna have two more signings a midfielder and striker
Of course, a superb signing. Can’t wait to see him play!
Also, Arsenal can now officially boast to have the most handsome Chad in league haha.
The guy is built like a Michelangelo’s masterpiece.
I’m blushing at the thought
Wait. It’s a transfer window, not a dating reality show. Go take a cold shower.
If the amount of players linked for a move out all happen, we will have to make more than 2 more signings just to fill a bench. Back up for Saka, who plays on with knocks too often for his future good imho, is a deffo signing. And a number 8, though I’m actually a fan of Fábio Vieira for number 8.
Need to get a sense of humour dear 🙄
I’m finding Manchester United’s transfer business hysterically funny, does that count? 🙂
“ like a Michelangelo masterpiece”
Ricky’s star sign is Taurus, so Michelangelo will probably paint him with horns.
Personally, I was hoping for Eva Carneiro to be brought in as new club doctor. 😁
Welcome to Arsenal Calafiori
Hope you enjoy your new club and life here in the UK and play great football
Great signing of a versatile defender
👍