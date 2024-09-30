Calafiori has transformed Martinelli – Imagine when Merino joins the Arsenal left flank

Is it time for those of us who defended Gabriel Martinelli, even when in questionable form, to take a deep breath? The Brazilian winger appeared to be far from his best for the majority of last season and the start of this season. The Martinelli we knew that was a constant threat to opposing defenders, vanished abruptly.

There were some plausible theories for why he was the way he was, such as a lack of stability at LHS, frequent changes at left back, and instability at LCM. Rumours also circulated that he received instructions to hug the touchline and play wide instead of tucking in closer to the opposition’s box. Certainly this poor form lessened the winger’s confidence, which is crucial in football.

There was a suggestion that with the right partners at the LCM and the left back (that’s Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori), Martinelli could have the platform to return to form. While some questioned why we were making excuses for his poor form, just two games after Calafiori starts at left back, Martinelli has three goal contributions (one goal and two assists).

If Calafiori can ignite him the way he has, imagine what Mikel Merino’s addition will do. With the LHS imbalance resolved, Martinelli should have a chance to shine.

If you recall, Kai Havertz had little hope at the start of last season; he simply wasn’t scoring from the numerous opportunities he had, and his confidence was poor at the time. However, as he remained at Arsenal and garnered widespread support and respect, he transformed into a formidable striker, embodying confidence and the conviction that he can achieve anything.

Martinelli is where Havertz was at the beginning of last season, and like the German, he will eventually find his mojo as his confidence rises.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…