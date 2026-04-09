Calafiori is taking positives from Arsenal after national team heartbreak

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time after Bosnia defeated them in the qualification final last month.

This outcome represents a significant disappointment for a nation with a proud footballing history. The Italians lifted the World Cup 20 years ago and are still regarded as one of the leading footballing countries, yet they will once again be absent from the tournament.

Riccardo Calafiori is an important player for the national side, and the defender has expressed his frustration at missing the opportunity to represent his country on such a stage. Despite this setback, he remains focused on finishing the season strongly with Arsenal.

Disappointment on the International Stage

The failure to qualify has understandably affected players across the squad, with Calafiori among those feeling the impact. Missing a major international tournament is always a difficult experience, particularly for players who play a central role in their national team.

However, the demanding nature of football means there is little time to dwell on disappointment. Players must quickly refocus on their club commitments, where immediate objectives remain within reach.

Arsenal are currently competing for major honours, including the Premier League title and the Champions League. This provides Calafiori with an opportunity to channel his energy into achieving success at club level.

Focus Shifts to Club Success

The Gunners are strongly positioned in the title race and are widely expected to secure the league crown for the first time since 2004. At the same time, they remain determined to make a significant impact in Europe.

Calafiori addressed his situation as reported by Football London, acknowledging both the disappointment and the opportunity ahead:

“Last couple of weeks, I would say, have been tough but that is the beauty of football.

“It is 100 per cent better now.

“This chance to play three days later rather than just stay home and think about it. Of course I’m really disappointed but I’ve got a lot to play for with Arsenal and I’m really enjoying it.”

His comments reflect a resilient mindset, with a clear emphasis on moving forward. As a key figure at the Emirates, Calafiori will be determined to contribute fully as Arsenal pursue success in the closing stages of the season.