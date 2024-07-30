Calafiori is the fourth Italian to sign for Arsenal – Can you name the other three?

Calafiori will be only the 4th Italian to play for Arsenal in the Premiership.

Considering Italy’s proud Footballing heritage, it’s a shock that more from the country haven’t been a success in England.

Here are the three who have been Gunners ….

Arturo Lupoli (2004- 2007)

We know the transition of leaving Highbury and moving to the Emirates saw Mr Wenger put more faith in youth.

We were the club who the best youngsters identified as a place where you would be given an opportunity.

If you were good enough, age wasn’t a restriction.

Lupoli had a great reputation for the records he had set at Youth level football, making him viewed in his homeland as their next big thing.

Loans were set up as part of his development, but he then turned down a 4-year deal to stay, also breaking his word to Napoli.

Now 37, he admits being badly advised by those around him where money was the motivation. Would play for 18 clubs where he never showed the prolific nature he did in the underage groups.

Vito Mannone (2005-2013)

Had to wait 4 years to make his debut as a Gunner.

Injuries and suspensions meant the keeper got an unexpected run in the side in 2009.

His performance at Craven Cottage remains memorable where he nearly singlehandedly won us the game. That earnt him a new contract and at the time you would have predicted a bright future in North London.

Given the mistakes Almunia and Fabianski were making I didn’t see any reason to drop Mannone when they were fit again?

That would as good as it would get for him at the Emirates. By the time he returned from two loans at Hull, Szczesney was our number 1.

Won numerous players of the year awards in first season at Sunderland where he reached a League Cup and Final and participated in a couple of great escapes.

Last 4 years he’s been playing in France.

Jorginho (2023- now)

Easily the most famous Italian to play for Arsenal based mainly on what he has won elsewhere.

Some Gooners were underwhelmed when we signed the midfielder having been linked all of the 2023 winter window with Caicedo.

That’s largely down to how many Chelsea cast offs we been left with over the years.

Yet so far, we have had the better of the deal with 12 million proving a bargain.

He’s instantly walked in and become a leader to a young dressing room.

Reliable in the big games. Was immense when we beat Liverpool last season.

You could argue Rice was a better player next to him and he’s now ahead of Partey in the pecking order? Simply because he’s more reliable.

There is already comparisons with how Mikel Arteta used to communicate when he was our captain, many predicting Jorginho could be a future manager and therefore should be kept within the Arsenal family.

Dan

