Calafiori reveals the difference between fans in Italy and England

Riccardo Calafiori, who has played in both Italy and England, has shared his observations on the differences in atmosphere created by fans in the two leagues.

The defender has enjoyed a positive start to his time at Arsenal, establishing himself as a first-choice player at the Emirates, much as he did previously at Bologna. Having experienced Serie A, Calafiori understands the impact of passionate supporters and the influence they can have on players during matches.

Comparing Atmospheres in Italy and England

Speaking via Bold, Calafiori reflected on the contrasts between the two countries. He said, “In Italy, the fans sing non-stop from the first to the last minute, the atmosphere is special. In England, it’s different – maybe they sing less, but the whole stadium is involved. When you score or make an important tackle, you feel the energy immediately. In Italy it’s more about the ultras, but here it feels like the whole city is behind you.”

His observations highlight how football culture shapes matchday experiences in different leagues. In Italy, the emphasis is often on the ultras, whose continuous singing drives the atmosphere, whereas in England, stadiums rely on the collective energy of all supporters, creating an environment that can instantly impact players’ motivation and performance.

Learning from Experience

Calafiori emphasised that while fan engagement is important, players must remain focused on their responsibilities on the pitch. Concentrating too heavily on the noise from the stands can be counterproductive, particularly if the atmosphere is hostile. By drawing on his experiences in both leagues, Calafiori is learning to balance awareness of crowd energy with professional discipline.

This dual perspective has the potential to enhance his development at Arsenal. Understanding how different stadiums and fan cultures influence a match equips him with the mental tools to perform consistently, whether playing at home or away. The experience gained in Italy and England is shaping him into a player capable of handling the demands of top-level football in multiple environments.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…