Calafiori reveals the unusual reason he spoke English so well before coming to Arsenal

The unusual way Calafiori has learned English will shock gooners!

The Italian defender has been a breath of fresh air for the Gunners since his arrival at the club, bringing a style of play different to any in the squad and potentially even in the league to this Arsenal side.

This has seen him make a strong start to the season for us with the Italian already having bagged his first goal for the club and what a goal that was by the way, an absolutely plum away to arguably the best club in world football.

With players coming in from different leagues you would expect that there will be a period of adaptation from the player before he can start dropping top performances but what has helped the Italian massively is the fact that he can already speak English (though not fluently) before his arrival to England.

Some Gooners, myself included, were surprised by how good his English was in the first interview he took part in as an Arsenal player.

He wasn’t speaking it fluently like you would expect a native speaker, but was still very impressive considering he played most of his football in Italy (barring a short stint in Basel) before joining the Gunners in the summer. Arsenal fans would have been curious to know how his English is that good and he has shed more light on that in a recent interview with the BBC’s Football Focus, revealing he started learning English since he was younger with the help of Netflix and the most surprising, the lyrics off UK Drill.

The Rap genre has been around for a decade now and has been popularized outside the UK for some time now. It’s an unusual one coming from the Italian but after the start he has had for us then we gooners won’t complain!

Anything that’ll help him carry on his amazing form is welcome in what will hopefully be a debut season to remember for the Italian!!

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

