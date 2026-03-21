Calafiori reveals what he misses about playing in Italy

Riccardo Calafiori spent the majority of his career in Italy before completing a move from Bologna to Arsenal, and he is now enjoying life in the Premier League, although he admits there are aspects of his home country that he misses.

Settling into Life in England

Arsenal remain one of the world’s biggest clubs, and playing in the Premier League represents a significant ambition for many footballers. For Calafiori, this move reflects a major step forward in his career. He has quickly established himself as the first-choice left back at the club, delivering consistently strong performances under the guidance of Mikel Arteta.

Arteta will expect continued development from the defender, who is still progressing and has the potential to reach an even higher level. Given Arsenal’s tendency to retain its key players, it is likely that Calafiori will remain in England for the foreseeable future as he continues to grow within the squad.

Calafiori Reflects on Italy

As reported by Goal, Calafiori has spoken openly about what he misses most about Italy while adapting to life in London. He said:

“Life in London is good, although when you’re playing every three days you don’t really get to enjoy it. The city has so much to offer, but when it comes to England as a whole, it’s a different story: London is London, but the rest.

“What I miss most about Italy is the sun, more than anything else. I’d like to see friends and family more often, but I’m not complaining. And then in Italy we’re used to observing, judging and criticising: I like that it’s not like that here. I like exploring fashion. I go to vintage markets to find unknown brands and unique pieces, it helps me switch off.”

His comments underline a natural sense of nostalgia, having spent most of his life in Italy. While he continues to thrive professionally in England, it is understandable that he reflects on the cultural and personal differences between the two countries.