Calafiori was convinced to join Arsenal before speaking to Mikel Arteta

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘I spoke for almost two months with the coach (Mikel Arteta) and Edu. They tried to convince me but I was already really convinced to come here.
‘For me it’s the best project that I can have to improve as a player. That’s it.
‘I want to improve, to win trophies. It’s the best project for me because the team is young, the team is strong, it’s really good.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Calafiori looks prepared to become a key player for us and it will be interesting to see how he performs when competitive football resumes.
