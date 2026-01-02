Calafiori will miss yet another Arsenal game

Riccardo Calafiori is set to miss Arsenal’s upcoming match against Bournemouth, with the same injury that has sidelined him in recent weeks continuing to rule him out. The defender has been unavailable for several fixtures, and his absence has been felt, given his importance to the team this season.

Calafiori completed Arsenal’s League Cup match against Crystal Palace and was named in the squad for the subsequent game against Brighton. However, he suffered an injury during the warm-up, which forced him to withdraw before kick-off. As a result, he did not feature in that match and was also absent for the Gunners’ victory against Aston Villa.

Key Absence in Arsenal Defence

This season, Calafiori has established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice left back and has been one of the standout performers in the squad. His consistency and reliability have made him a regular selection whenever fit, often keeping Myles Lewis Skelly out of the starting line-up for much of the campaign.

His absence over the last two matches has therefore been notable, particularly as Arsenal continue to compete strongly across multiple competitions. The club remain one of the teams to watch, and maintaining defensive stability is seen as crucial as they navigate a demanding schedule.

Arsenal will be hopeful that Calafiori can return sooner rather than later, especially with the physical demands placed on the squad during this stage of the season. The prospect of further injuries in the same position is something the coaching staff will be keen to avoid, making his recovery an important priority.

Bournemouth Match Comes Too Soon

The fixture against Bournemouth this weekend would have offered an ideal opportunity for Calafiori to make his return. However, that will not be the case, as his recovery has not progressed far enough to allow him back into contention.

According to Metro Sport, the defender is not yet ready for action and will definitely miss the Bournemouth match. This confirmation means Arsenal will once again have to adjust their defensive setup without one of their most dependable players.

While the Gunners have shown they can cope in his absence, his eventual return is expected to provide a significant boost. For now, patience will be required as Calafiori continues his rehabilitation, with Arsenal focused on ensuring he returns fully fit rather than risking a premature comeback.