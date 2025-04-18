Calafiori’s national teammate insists he has no issue with Arsenal star

Riccardo Calafiori is widely regarded as one of the finest emerging defenders in world football, and his rise has added to Italy’s already rich pool of elite-level centre-backs, among whom Alessandro Bastoni also stands out. The Italian national team is, without question, fortunate to have players of such calibre available, particularly those capable of combining traditional defensive solidity with modern ball-playing ability.

One of the key reasons behind Arsenal’s decision to secure Calafiori’s signature was his composure in possession and his ability to carry the ball forward, traits that became increasingly evident during his performances for Italy at Euro 2024. His contribution in that tournament not only highlighted his individual quality but also reinforced the need for a dynamic, progressive centre-back in the modern game.

In Luciano Spalletti’s national setup, Calafiori typically operates as one of the three central defenders, where he is often the designated ball-carrier. Interestingly, this has led to a tactical adjustment involving Alessandro Bastoni, who plays a similar role at club level for Inter Milan. For the national side, however, it is Calafiori who is entrusted with initiating play from the back, while Bastoni is asked to hold a more traditional defensive line.

Such a shift could potentially lead to internal rivalry or discontent, but Bastoni has publicly dismissed any notion of friction between the two. As cited by Football Italia, he stated:

“Calafiori plays in the same role, and he’s really good. Spalletti’s idea is to put as much quality as possible on the pitch, and we adapt to his philosophy. Riccardo is a great guy. We have a healthy group in the national team, and there are no issues at all.”

Calafiori’s ability is unquestionable, and he is rightly considered one of the most promising players in his position. However, at Arsenal, his role differs slightly. He is often deployed as a full-back, a position that does not always allow him to showcase the same ball-carrying attributes that define his style at the international level. Nonetheless, his versatility remains a valuable asset for both club and country.