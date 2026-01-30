Calafiori’s Return is a Big Boost for Arsenal ahead of the Leeds clash

Riccardo Calafiori had missed a month of action before his appearance against Kairat Almaty on Wednesday evening. A muscle injury kept him sidelined longer than initially anticipated, ruling him out of the subsequent nine matches across all competitions. He was given a 45 minute run-out in Arsenal’s final league phase game of the season, starting at the heart of the defence in a much changed Arsenal XI.

Arsenal coped, but something was missing

Arsenal’s record in his absence reads six wins, two draws and just one defeat across that nine game stretch. On paper, the Gunners coped well without the dynamic Italian at left back, as expected from a side with so much attacking firepower. Standout results during this period included the 4-1 victory over Aston Villa and the impressive away win at Inter Milan.

Even so, supporters should be encouraged by the return of the former Bologna man ahead of a crucial run of fixtures. With other injury concerns and tactical demands to juggle, Mikel Arteta was forced to rotate heavily in that position. Myles Lewis-Skelly, Piero Hincapié and Jurrien Timber all started two or more matches during this period. While each performed admirably, the lack of continuity was noticeable, and Arsenal also lost some cutting edge down the left flank.

Why Calafiori changes the dynamic

This was not immediately obvious, but it became clearer over the last three league games. Without Calafiori, Arsenal’s build-up became increasingly right-sided, often funnelling attacks towards Bukayo Saka’s flank. Both Hincapié and Timber were asked to operate in unfamiliar roles, which led to safer decision making and a more predictable attacking pattern.

It is not a linear argument. It would be wrong to suggest Arsenal would automatically have won those matches had Calafiori been available. However, the knock-on effect his presence brings is not in doubt. Players with his dynamism are vital when trying to unlock stubborn low blocks. His movement, positional intelligence and combination play remain unmatched among Arsenal’s full-back options.

Having him back ahead of the Leeds clash is a major boost, and one that could make a real difference during the run-in.

