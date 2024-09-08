Caldentey awarded Arsenal Women’s POTM as Gunners win UWCL Round 1 Final

This week Arsenal Women have played 2 UEFA Women’s Champions League Round 1 qualifiers and, after beating Rangers 6-0 midweek, they walked away with a 1-0 win over Norwegian side Rosenburg BK last night, thus securing their spot in Round 2 of the competition.

Mariona’s creativity going forward, combined with her hard work on the defensive side, made it a standout display from her on Saturday evening – which was only her second competitive match with our Gunners. Speaking after the match, Mariona said “I’m a dynamic player. I like to be involved with the team in the offensive game and in the defensive game. I hope I can assist and score a lot, but of course, I will work a lot as well.”

Arsenal fans had a new chant for Mariona during the full-time celebrations, and she loves the new song Gooners!

“It was amazing. At the beginning, I didn’t even realise the song was for me! Then everyone was coming to me and I really appreciate that.

“I am so happy to be here, I feel really welcome, I feel valued by everyone. I love that new song – I think it’s the new favourite for everyone. So I hope we can celebrate a lot together.”

What do you think of Arsenal’s new summer signing, in action on the pitch Gooners?

I think we are going to be thoroughly entertained by Mariona in the coming season!

Michelle M

