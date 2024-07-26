Caldentey scores and her Spanish Womens team kick off the Olympics with hard win over Japan

Super Mariona Caldentey, Laia Codina, and their Spain teammates kicked off their quest for Olympic gold with a victory over Japan.

With Caldentey in attack, Bonmati in midfield, and Ona Batlle in defense, Spain fielded a formidable team against Japan.

But, unfazed, Japan still showed determination to win. It only took them 13 minutes to take the lead, with 20-year-old Aoba Fujino breaking the deadlock.

That lead only lasted nine minutes before Barcelona Femeni and 2023 Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati equalized with Athenea del Castillo with the assist.

The game went to the halftime break all square (1-1). In the second half, Spain upped the tempo, determined to find the winner, and they did just that. Gunner Mariona Caldentey stepped up, scoring in the 74th minute off an Aitana Bonmati assist.

The game ended 2-1 to Spain.

Gunners who watched that game must have been disappointed that Laia Codina didn’t play, but they must have been pleased for goalscorer Caldentey, who’s proving she’ll be arriving at the Emirates Stadium with a bag full of goals.

All the best, Spain!

After their struggles in front of goal last season, Arsenal women may have struck gold with Caldentey. She could be the golden bullet that propels them to glory.

