Call me selfish but I’m not really happy with Arsenal’s players going to the World Cup

Scrooge me is coming out just before the World Cup!!!

Now as Christmas is coming I write this article, and I for sure will be called a scrooge, a spoilsport and many other words I am sure.

But as the World Cup is looming and so far, three of our key players in Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Takehiro Tomiyasu have been called up, I can’t help but feel a little disappointed.

And I tell you for why…

Our team is doing great things right now and barring a few injuries up until now we have managed to rotate and keep players fit and firing, with just one loss apiece in the Premier League and Europa League and one draw so far.

But once the World Cup actually hits, and I am sure we have a few more players called up, including the likes of Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka to name a few, the worry remains that if any one of them or all of them get injured during the tournament, that potentially could rule them out for the season, and in turn that may affect the team greatly once the season resumes.

I was hoping at least one of Martinelli and Jesus wouldn’t be called up if not both, but I guess their form and persistence is deserving of a place, and if they didn’t get called up some fans would moan that they should have been, just a vicious circle they can’t win really isn’t it.

However, my selfishness wants the least amount of Arsenal players called up, so that they can have a break, rest, relax, refresh and return in December, ready to continue their fine form to take us forward for the rest of the season.

I guess one positive of the World Cup finishing and the season resuming in December, is that we don’t have long to wait for the January transfer window to open.

By the sounds of it we will be a little bit active and this is good to know, especially if we do have some injuries on the boys return.

So, I guess despite me being a bit of a selfish scrooge, we should say good luck to all of our Arsenal boys who will be called up for the World Cup, and here is hoping that whoever is called up, they all come back fit and uninjured.

And maybe just maybe one (or two!) of them may come back a World Cup Champion!!!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

—————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta is as happy as us after crucial win at Chelsea…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids