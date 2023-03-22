Calling all Gooners! Help Arsenal Women reach the UWCL semi-finals, together.. by Michelle

Our Gunners suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich last night, at Allianz Stadium, in the 1st leg of the UWCL quarter-final. The return leg will take place at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday 29th March, kick-off 20:00 UK. Our Gunners need to get 2 goals, without reply from Bayern Munich, if they are to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

There were more that 20,000 Bayern Munich Frauen fans at Allianz Stadium last night and 200 Arsenal fans – and Arsenal Women want you to help turn that figure on it’s head next week, urging Gooners to come and support them at Emirates Stadium in a match that Arsenal must win if they are to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Caitlin Foord, who put in an exceptional performance last night, has this message for you!

A message from @CaitlinFoord 📱 We need your support at Emirates Stadium next week ❤️ Help us reach the @UWCL semi-finals – together 🙌 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 21, 2023

Jonas Eidevall praised the travelling Arsenal fans after last night’s game in Munich saying:“They were brilliant, just like the performance from the team, the fans were brilliant. The players were really good, they were really brave on the ball and they displayed Arsenal in a really good way in the second half. We are proud of that, we are very disappointed with the result and we are going to do everything in our power to turn it around next week.”

Tickets for the 2nd leg against Bayern Munich are available to purchase here. See you there Gooners! We need to make some noise!!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

