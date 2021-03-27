“Callum Chambers is not the answer” Campbell insists Arsenal needs a new signing

Kevin Campbell has insisted that Arsenal needs to sign a new right-back in the summer despite the emergence of Calum Chambers as an option.

The Gunners are tipped to cash in on the signature of Hector Bellerin at the end of this season.

With other areas of the team to strengthen, the Gunners could use the money from his sale to sign players in another position.

They have Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers, who could easily play as Arsenal’s right-back in any game.

Chambers has just returned from a long-term injury and he played in the last match against West Ham.

He was effective as the Gunners came from three goals down to earn a 3-3 draw.

However, Campbell still insists that he isn’t the player to solve that problem for the club and they have to get another full-back in the summer.

He admits that Chambers was in fine form against the Hammers but says he has been at the Emirates long enough and hasn’t proven to be the right choice.

“No, we still need to sign a right-back in the summer,” he told Football Insider.

“Callum Chambers is not the answer. He had a good game against West Ham and fair play to him.

“But he has been at the club a long, long time and he has not proven to be the answer at right-back over all of these years. He is not all of a sudden the answer now.

“We need a player who is versatile so no, I do not think Chambers is the answer long-term.

“I think if Arsenal are serious, the likes of Chambers have to be sold.”