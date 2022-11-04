Callum Wilson heaps praise on Arsenal man

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is impressed by Arsenal man Aaron Ramsdale and named the goalkeeper as one player he loves to watch.

Ramsdale joined Arsenal last season and he has become one of England’s best since he moved to the Emirates.

He pulls off some jaw-dropping saves when he plays for the Gunners and that makes him a player every team dreads to face.

He and Wilson were teammates at Bournemouth and the England striker has been impressed by his performances in goal for a long time.

Praising the Arsenal man on Footballer’s Football Podcast, he said:

“I think Ramsdale, I’ve come up against and he’s been inspired in a few matches. He’s played well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is one of our finest signings in recent seasons and he has contributed to our recent upturn in form.

The goalie continues to prove he has what it takes to be the number one at the Emirates and he is very likely to fill that role for a long time.

Hopefully, he stays focused and continues to perform well for us, which will help us win trophies in the near future.

However, he would still need his other teammates to be in their best form as well for the team to keep making progress.

——————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta’s thoughts ahead of our crucial clash with Chelsea…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids