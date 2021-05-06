 Callum Wilson opens up on the propect of starting with Joe Willock

Callum Wilson is excited about the possibility of sharing the starting XI with Arsenal loanee, Joe Willock.

The England striker has been out injured for some time now and hasn’t started a game with Willock yet.

In his absence, the Arsenal loanee has become an important player for the Magpies, chipping in with some crucial goals.

He has been so good that there has been talk of him remaining with them on a permanent basis.

Wilson says it would be exciting to play alongside the Arsenal man and praised him for his impact in the northeast since he moved there temporarily.

Wilson told NUFC TV : “It’s going to be exciting because it was his debut against Southampton I got injured in and he scored.

“He’s looked a real prospect for us and he showed over the last couple of weeks how important he is to the team.

“He’s been a great addition, he’s got a lot to give in the game and he’s quite mature for a young lad.

“He’s got his feet on the ground and he’s a good player. The world is his oyster to be honest, and adding him into the starting line-up would be a great addition.

“The boys who have been starting have done great, even though he’s been coming on and scoring vital goals.

“The manager has got a tough decision which is a nice thing to have, especially at this stage of the season.

“It’s an opportunity Joe wants to take, and the manager has got a decision to make.”

Willock will hope to keep his fine goal-scoring form for Steve Bruce’s side until the end of the season.

Arsenal has been watching his progress and he might have done enough to get more first-team chances when he returns to Arsenal in the summer, or perhaps earn a move to a top European team.