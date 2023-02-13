Calm down Arsenal fans – Ups and downs are normal in every season…

“Houston, we have a problem” – or do we? by AndersS

We may be few on JA, who remember the Apollo 13 space expedition, and the origins of “Houston, we have a problem”. Not from the film, but from the actual flight.

Don’t know why I came to think of it in connection with one the numerous posts on JA these days trying to analyze, what our problem is.

I have seen many analyzing, what is wrong. To mention a few “results”:

We have been found out tactically We are too one dimensional in our playing style Arteta is too stubborn in his team selection Arteta has favourites, so he doesn’t pick the best team We can’t handle the pressure

I am sure there are many more.

Maybe one of them is true? Maybe they all are?

Or maybe none of them are?

If we think logically for a moment, we may come to the conclusion, that maybe, we don’t have problem at all, and if that is the case then all the analyzing like the above, actually is nothing but irrational feelings.

Has there ever been a team going through the whole season not only winning every game, but also dominating the opponent in every game? Stupid question, because the answer is so obvious.

Did anyone expect Arsenal to go through this season playing dominating football in almost every game and becoming runaway champions with a point tally of 100 or more? Certainly not a single person before the season, and I wonder if any did it just before the Everton game.

For sure, some believed, and some still believe, we will win the league. But were any of us actually believing in a whole season with the points average and the performance level, we generally have seen in the first half of the season?

My guess is, if anyone had that belief, they were very few, and with all respect, probably caught up in a state of mind usually only obtained with large amounts of beer or certain drugs.

If we can agree, that if Arsenal are to win the league, it will actually be done the way every champion has done it. Through a season with ups and downs, including fantastic performances and poor performances. Unexpected losses and ugly wins included.

Then the logical consequence is, that our dip in form earlier in the season, where we had a couple of performances we weren’t so happy with, and the last couple of poor performances are nothing but exactly what should be expected to happen. Furthermore, we should actually expect more of it, before the season is over, and there might not be any reason at all to play “armchair doctor”. There could be no “illness”, and no need for a diagnosis.

Personally, I am looking forward not only to the City game, but also to the rest of the season, and even to the ones to come. Because no matter how we fare against City, I am convinced, we have built the most talented team in the league, and possibly the most exciting.

Maybe they won’t go all the way this season, maybe they will. But it is a very sound project, which has the potential to establish us among the title contenders also in the seasons to come, and I see no reason to panic, running around thinking this will be our only chance.

