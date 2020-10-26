Calm down Arsenal fans – we are only 4 points from the Top

Despite losing two out of two Premier League games so far, within the space of a week, a lot of people no doubt will be saying that this is a cause for concern for Arsenal!
But I disagree entirely with this and still have cause to remain positive! Why shouldn’t we be!
Of course, people will comment that we are not going to get anywhere this season but let’s not forget we are early days into the Premier League season, and we are still fighting on all four fronts in all four competitions. And given how inconsistent every team is being this season and although it is never nice to lose when we know we have the talent and ability to win, it is not the end of the world.
We have enough talent in our squad to be able to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off, to be able to get back to winning ways and really begin mounting a title challenge. Maybe this season will come a little too quick for us to be able to be Champions, but I don’t see why we can’t finish in the top four. In fact if we had won yesterday, we would have been up in the Top Four and just ONE POINT behind the League Leaders Everton…
Let’s not forget we are only six games into what is going to be a very very long season and there is still a long way to go, where hopefully when it comes to the end of the season, we will be looking back over a rather successful capaign where we finish in the top four and have at least two trophies to our name and the back to back losses of games against Manchester City and Leicester City will be long forgotten!
I have all the faith that Arteta will dig out the issues and rectify them sooner rather than later, and we will soon be seeing the Arsenal with the ability we know they have on paper, step out onto the pitch!
Gooners?
Shenel Osman
You better wake up if you are still sleeping. What assurance do you have over your next march. We started same time with the leader on 13 points. 6 matches are gone. You have to contest for every game. No team wants to loose. One game two games you gather your points. In same vein, one point two points you drop points. Don’t be over reliance, Arsenal is not yet there if we can’t start picking our ponts now. Do you know the schedule from now till January. Injury will come. We are playing on Thursdays and Sundays. Fatigue will come. The boys are not machines. Luiz was injured yesterday, who is next. We need to wake up and start getting results.
Mind you, if we don’t win our next game against Man United, Arsenal will drop to like 15 or 16.
The team must wake up now.
Pat loving the optimism but its well misplaced fella, the team looks disjointed all over the shop we havent won away at a top 4 / 6 team in the league in over 4 years I believe so Man United Game is almost certain to be a right off meaning we will be in 15th place or there abouts. If you think we could be champions with this team you need to give your head a wobble chap.
lol so funny . lost for the 3rd time in only 6 rounds and this time was at home and you say calm down lol honestly there are plenty to be worried about NO creativity , NO vision , lack of direct play , lack of individual solution , lol and you say calm down
So Shenel what’s wrong with being 4 point over the top?
for now you have a reason to be optimistic about however next week it becomes 7 points . see u next week .
OT.. Shkodran Mustafi rejected Arsenal’s offer of a contract extension in the summer & has informed the club he plans to leave at the end of the season…
How we treated Ozil, I am afraid no player will want to extend with us anymore.
Shenel I do agree with the thrust of this article but sadly have to say that you have written almost the complete opposite to this in the very recent past. Trouble with playing Devils Advocate, which you are prone to doing, is that some wil believe you think this , some that and no one will know what you TRULY believe.
I’d love to know your TRUE honest thoughts. But I also know how desperate you are to write an article, any article and that haste to write comes in the way of having ONE TRUE OPINION, not several, each different from the last.
What do you TRULY believe, this article or a very contradictory one that you recently wrote? Which is it? Do tell !
Yesterday b Rogers outsmarted arteta. I’m not happy with artetas excuses. If we have the ball we need to create chances…good chances.
Ceballos was terrible yesterday and xhaka too, we were so predictable, wasting auba and laca looking lost…pepe is a big worry…he is doing nothing and he is not showing desire.
Arteta is running out of ideas
Why don’t we understand the fact that our team couldn’t create one clear chance in full 90 mins? Our midfield is not creating enough chances so that few can be converted in to goals! Rather, they are playing in between them in the centre of the park. In fact we are not playing our brand of football. Only 2 footballers namely Tierney and Saka are playing exiting football and breaking through the opponent’s defence. Apart from that, nothing to pick from other players anything positive.
Our defenders are recycling the balls quickly. but once ball arrives in midfield, we are clueless. Our midfielders are searching passing option like a blind man and playing back pass and side pass.
Now even Ramsay and Jack are looking good option.
got to stop with the hundreds of passes across the defense. So many passes to XHaka who did nothing with the ball. There’s just no intensity to the play lately. Partey also didn’t get enough of the ball.
I don’t blame any forward, if u to be observed our mid fielders can’t take on opponents to create gaps for the forwards.
last season these traits of at least taking on opponents in the midfield we could only see it from Matteo.