Calm down Arsenal fans – we are only 4 points from the Top

Despite losing two out of two Premier League games so far, within the space of a week, a lot of people no doubt will be saying that this is a cause for concern for Arsenal!

But I disagree entirely with this and still have cause to remain positive! Why shouldn’t we be!

Of course, people will comment that we are not going to get anywhere this season but let’s not forget we are early days into the Premier League season, and we are still fighting on all four fronts in all four competitions. And given how inconsistent every team is being this season and although it is never nice to lose when we know we have the talent and ability to win, it is not the end of the world.

We have enough talent in our squad to be able to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off, to be able to get back to winning ways and really begin mounting a title challenge. Maybe this season will come a little too quick for us to be able to be Champions, but I don’t see why we can’t finish in the top four. In fact if we had won yesterday, we would have been up in the Top Four and just ONE POINT behind the League Leaders Everton…

Let’s not forget we are only six games into what is going to be a very very long season and there is still a long way to go, where hopefully when it comes to the end of the season, we will be looking back over a rather successful capaign where we finish in the top four and have at least two trophies to our name and the back to back losses of games against Manchester City and Leicester City will be long forgotten!

I have all the faith that Arteta will dig out the issues and rectify them sooner rather than later, and we will soon be seeing the Arsenal with the ability we know they have on paper, step out onto the pitch!

Gooners?

Shenel Osman