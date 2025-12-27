Paul Merson
Arsenal News Gooner News

“Calmed it down” Merson discusses the impact of Jesus in Arsenal’s win

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus has returned from a long injury layoff and is beginning to show the qualities Arsenal need in attack, displaying several of them during the win against Brighton. Although he is still working to regain full rhythm as one of the team’s key players, the Brazilian understands his current role within the squad.

At present, Viktor Gyokeres is the first-choice striker, and Jesus also appears to be behind Mikel Merino in the pecking order. As a result, he must fight his way back into regular contention. The attacker is aware of this challenge and has been determined to make the most of every minute he receives from his manager.

Arsenal’s victory over Brighton was a demanding and at times chaotic encounter, largely due to the Seagulls’ stubborn and aggressive approach. In such circumstances, the contribution of experienced players can be decisive, and Jesus made a clear impact when he entered the match.

Jesus Makes His Presence Felt

Replacing Gyokeres, Jesus worked tirelessly and brought a different dimension to Arsenal’s attack. His movement, composure, and ability to hold up the ball helped the Gunners manage the game more effectively during a tense period. The contrast between the two forwards was noticeable, particularly as Arsenal sought control after a frantic spell.

Jesus’ performance suggested that, despite not being a guaranteed starter, he remains a valuable option. His calmness under pressure and willingness to link play offered Arsenal stability when it was most needed, reinforcing his importance within the squad.

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Merson Highlights the Difference

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson was quick to note the impact Jesus made after coming on. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said:

“They came out the traps very well. They should have been 2-0 or 3-0 up.

“Jesus came on and calmed it down. Gyokeres is fighting the ball and everything is a fight. Jesus has calmness and holds the ball up. Gyokeres is trying too hard.

“If Arsenal go on and win the title, we will have to go back to the Raya save.

“It was off the charts. Nine times out of ten, that’s a goal.”

For Jesus, performances like this could be crucial in forcing his way back into Arsenal’s starting line-up as the season progresses.

______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
“That was tough in the end.” Relief for Odegaard after Arsenal beat Brighton
“Huge moment” Pundit pinpoints key moment in Arsenal win over Brighton
“Made of sterner stuff” Pundit reacts to Arsenal’s win against Brighton
Posted by

Tags Paul Merson

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors