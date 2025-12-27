“Calmed it down” Merson discusses the impact of Jesus in Arsenal’s win

Gabriel Jesus has returned from a long injury layoff and is beginning to show the qualities Arsenal need in attack, displaying several of them during the win against Brighton. Although he is still working to regain full rhythm as one of the team’s key players, the Brazilian understands his current role within the squad.

At present, Viktor Gyokeres is the first-choice striker, and Jesus also appears to be behind Mikel Merino in the pecking order. As a result, he must fight his way back into regular contention. The attacker is aware of this challenge and has been determined to make the most of every minute he receives from his manager.

Arsenal’s victory over Brighton was a demanding and at times chaotic encounter, largely due to the Seagulls’ stubborn and aggressive approach. In such circumstances, the contribution of experienced players can be decisive, and Jesus made a clear impact when he entered the match.

Jesus Makes His Presence Felt

Replacing Gyokeres, Jesus worked tirelessly and brought a different dimension to Arsenal’s attack. His movement, composure, and ability to hold up the ball helped the Gunners manage the game more effectively during a tense period. The contrast between the two forwards was noticeable, particularly as Arsenal sought control after a frantic spell.

Jesus’ performance suggested that, despite not being a guaranteed starter, he remains a valuable option. His calmness under pressure and willingness to link play offered Arsenal stability when it was most needed, reinforcing his importance within the squad.

Merson Highlights the Difference

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson was quick to note the impact Jesus made after coming on. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said:

“They came out the traps very well. They should have been 2-0 or 3-0 up.

“Jesus came on and calmed it down. Gyokeres is fighting the ball and everything is a fight. Jesus has calmness and holds the ball up. Gyokeres is trying too hard.

“If Arsenal go on and win the title, we will have to go back to the Raya save.

“It was off the charts. Nine times out of ten, that’s a goal.”

For Jesus, performances like this could be crucial in forcing his way back into Arsenal’s starting line-up as the season progresses.