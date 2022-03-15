Calum Chambers hopes of playing against Arsenal looking unlikely

Calum Chambers could miss his reunion with Arsenal when the Gunners face Aston Villa this weekend.

The Englishman left the Emirates for Villa Park in the last transfer window as Mikel Arteta continues to rebuild the Gunners’ squad.

He had fallen down the pecking order and would likely have left the club at the end of this season.

Steven Gerrard believed he could make a contribution to his Villa side and has added the former Southampton star to his squad.

Arsenal will face the Villans this weekend after taking on Liverpool in midweek.

The Gunners have been in fine form and will hope to win their next two games, but Chambers could miss the reunion through injury.

He and West Ham’s Craig Dawson tussled in their recent game, and he came off worse.

The Daily Mail said his face needed repairs after the match and Villa is now hoping he can face Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chambers was one of our important players for years and the right-back did well in some matches.

However, he was never truly at the right level to be the number one right back at the club permanently.

He should do well for a club like Villa, and it would be nice if he can play against us.

