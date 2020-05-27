Calum Chambers reveals struggles on rehab amidst Coronavirus

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has told how his rehabilitation has been whilst having to work away from physios.

The former Southampton youth product succumbed to injury back in December, in Arteta’s first every match in charge, and has been out of action since.

Calum had to go into surgery shortly before lockdown in order to try and correct the issues in his leg, and would usually have been able to work closely with the club’s backroom to get back to fitness, but has instead had to train at home.

The 25 year-old admits to talking with the team via video chat every two days to try and get back to his best, while he is concentrating on building his strength currently.

Chambers said: “The surgery went well and in terms of recovery I’m just cracking on with what I can do at home.

“I am lucky enough to have some gym equipment here so I’ve been working on my strength in my leg, my knee and my quad. It’s all about building up strength in the quad to then hopefully progress onto more stuff.

“It has just been about adapting to the situation we’re in and finding things I can do at home to keep myself going. The guys have been great on FaceTime and Zoom every other day.

“They spend three hours at a time on FaceTime talking and walking me through each session, so credit to them. Without them it would have been a real struggle so they’ve been really good for me.

“We’ve been trying to stick to morning rehab, so on some days at the moment I have double sessions where I’ll do stuff in the morning and in the afternoon. It’s all about keeping a routine and keeping that momentum going.”

Calum had been playing quite regularly this season before his injury, impressing at right-back as well as in a central role, but he doesn’t look like he’ll be back in contention until the new season now.

Could Chambers be a key player for Arsenal in the future? Would a deal for Cedric Soares hamper his future opportunities at Arsenal?

