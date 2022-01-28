Calum Chambers respectfully says goodbye to Arsenal fans

Calum Chambers is the latest first team squad player to leave Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s numbers seem to dwindle every day.
He has spent 7 years with the Gunners, but after an impresive first season he quickly just became a squad player and only racked up 122 appearances in his time with us, but did win an FA Cup and was picked a few times for England. This season though he has not played since our massive defeat to Man City at the beginning of the season as Arteta preferred to stick to the same starting XI in nearly every game afterwards.
He now has moved up to Aston Villa and will join Emi Martinez in the Villains defence. Last night he sent out a very respectful tweet, thanking all the Arsenal fans for supporting him in his time at the Emirates.
He sent out his first tweet since last May when he wrote….
7 years and a lifetime of memories later!! A special thanks to Arsene Wenger for making it possible and all the staff at London Colney 🙏🏼
Last but not least to all the fans that have supported me, you’ve made this experience one to remember!
Calum. pic.twitter.com/co7j5wzljJ
— Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) January 27, 2022
I am sure we all wish him luck in his new venture and I hope he gets to play more often under Steven Gerrard…
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Can’t really figure out why he didn’t play more, I mean he’s miles better than Bellerin and Cedric.
Chambers cost 16mill fee in 2014 a lot of money for a 19 year old RB. At the time he was seen as a bright prospect. But things never worked out under 3 managers. 74 PL games in 7 seasons. Interestingly his most prolific season was his first as a 19 year old when he turned out 23 times. After that he was hardly called upon even after recovery from injury and enjoyed his best season on loan at Fulham in 18/19. One assumes Chambers was only kept so long to occupy one of the HG quota places. This season Chambers like Bellerin Nketiah Nelson AMN Mari Kolasinac are casualties of the club having no European football consequently the rash of loan deals and players leaving on a free.
The long over due clear out continues.
Well said “the long over due clear out continues”. I
I hope a lot of other fans will understand that this is all a part of the process to get arsenal back to the top. It is nothing about witch hunting or bias/favoritism. This club has been in need of massive overhaul for a very long time.
A lot of us are going to lose our favorite players in the coming months!
P.S lets keep our sentiments aside. I have said it and i’ll say it again, Arteta knows what he is looking for. the limitations towards getting them are evident and sometimes he has had to make adjustments that the all knowing fans ,who never make consequential decisions nor bear responsibility when things don’t go right tend to query.
Plus we fans have the benefit of hindsight. put these two together and we tend to think we know what ought to have been done even when we lack some of the intrinsic details that tend to define the decisions that manager, coaches and boards make.
what else, Fans are largely emotional. today they want this, and when it doesn’t go well, the board and the manager are bullocks. Tomorrow they want another of the same.
why, we speculate and hope it comes good.
et, etc, etc
It’s clear Saliba is part of the future, hence why this deal has gone through. White,Gabriel,Saliba and holding. That’s sorted. Tierny/Tavares.
Ramsdale/turner. My worry is at right back because we don’t have anybody. Tomi is injured and the earlier Cedric leaves this club the better. We need CF,CDM,RB,LW because I think pepe will be gone in the summer.
Thank you Chambers, you have been wonderful for Arsenal whenever you played, gave it all. Sad you couldnt always make it to the starting XI, but I am sure SG will get you playing regularly in some role or other and bring the best out of you. You are versatile and focussed, so I am sure you will have a great time at Villa. Best of luck, always liked your attitude, a real pro.