Calum Chambers respectfully says goodbye to Arsenal fans

Calum Chambers is the latest first team squad player to leave Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s numbers seem to dwindle every day.

He has spent 7 years with the Gunners, but after an impresive first season he quickly just became a squad player and only racked up 122 appearances in his time with us, but did win an FA Cup and was picked a few times for England. This season though he has not played since our massive defeat to Man City at the beginning of the season as Arteta preferred to stick to the same starting XI in nearly every game afterwards.

He now has moved up to Aston Villa and will join Emi Martinez in the Villains defence. Last night he sent out a very respectful tweet, thanking all the Arsenal fans for supporting him in his time at the Emirates.

He sent out his first tweet since last May when he wrote….

7 years and a lifetime of memories later!! A special thanks to Arsene Wenger for making it possible and all the staff at London Colney 🙏🏼

Last but not least to all the fans that have supported me, you’ve made this experience one to remember!

Calum. pic.twitter.com/co7j5wzljJ — Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) January 27, 2022

I am sure we all wish him luck in his new venture and I hope he gets to play more often under Steven Gerrard…