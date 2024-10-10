“Came crashing down” Bundesliga winner recalls being released by Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen star Nathan Tella has reflected on being released by Arsenal as a teenager.

The Nigerian international spent ten years at Arsenal before being released by the club in 2017. After his departure, Tella joined Southampton, where he further developed his career, including a successful loan spell at Burnley, before moving to Leverkusen last season.

Tella has been performing well in Germany and was part of the Leverkusen squad that faced Arsenal during pre-season.

Looking back, Tella recalled the moment Arsenal informed him that he had to leave and continue his development elsewhere. He admits it was a significant blow to his confidence, as he had not expected to be let go by the North London club.

He said, as quoted by Express Sports:

“Going back to the Emirates as a champion, as an invincible as well, it’s a great feeling, and it’s an amazing feeling.

“The day that happened, when I got released, my whole world just came crashing down.

“That was probably the first time in my life I’d ever been rejected from something in a sense. I was one step away from ultimately fulfilling my dream for the club I support. It was really hard for me at the time.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tella has had a good career outside the Emirates, but there is a good chance that he may not have been as good as he is now if he was not dropped by the Gunners.

