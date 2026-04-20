Camera catches Declan Rice’s message to Odegaard after Arsenal loses

Declan Rice was caught on camera encouraging Martin Odegaard after Arsenal’s 2-1 loss against Manchester City yesterday, as the Gunners once again failed to win a key game. The moment reflected the squad’s disappointment, but also their determination to keep fighting in the title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side worked tirelessly throughout the match, yet it was not enough as City secured victory in front of their own supporters. The result means the Citizens could move to the top of the table if they win their next fixture.

Arsenal Face Important Response

For much of this campaign, Arsenal have been the best team in the Premier League. The Gunners have consistently won matches many expected them to win, showing maturity, quality and resilience across a demanding season.

However, the defeat to City now presents a huge test of character. Arsenal must recover quickly from the setback and win their remaining league matches if they are to keep serious pressure on their rivals in the closing weeks.

The players were clearly hurt by the result and looked frustrated as they prepared to leave the pitch. After giving so much in such an important contest, the emotional reaction was understandable.

Rice Shows Leadership Qualities

Despite the disappointment, Rice demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the group’s leaders. In difficult moments, strong personalities often become most important, and the midfielder appeared eager to lift those around him.

As reported by the Daily Mail, he was caught on camera telling a dejected Odegaard, “it’s not done” as Arsenal prepare to continue the fight until the very end of the season.

Those words may prove significant because they capture the mindset Arsenal need now. The title race has become more difficult, but there is still football to be played, and pressure can still shift quickly.

Rice has earned praise throughout the season for both his performances and mentality. His influence extends beyond what he offers on the pitch, and moments like this underline why he has become such an important figure at the club.