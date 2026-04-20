Camera catches Declan Rice’s message to Odegaard after Arsenal loses

Declan Rice was caught on camera encouraging Martin Odegaard after Arsenal’s 2-1 loss against Manchester City yesterday, as the Gunners once again failed to win a key game. The moment reflected the squad’s disappointment, but also their determination to keep fighting in the title race.
Mikel Arteta’s side worked tirelessly throughout the match, yet it was not enough as City secured victory in front of their own supporters. The result means the Citizens could move to the top of the table if they win their next fixture.
Arsenal Face Important Response
For much of this campaign, Arsenal have been the best team in the Premier League. The Gunners have consistently won matches many expected them to win, showing maturity, quality and resilience across a demanding season.
However, the defeat to City now presents a huge test of character. Arsenal must recover quickly from the setback and win their remaining league matches if they are to keep serious pressure on their rivals in the closing weeks.
The players were clearly hurt by the result and looked frustrated as they prepared to leave the pitch. After giving so much in such an important contest, the emotional reaction was understandable.
Rice Shows Leadership Qualities
Despite the disappointment, Rice demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the group’s leaders. In difficult moments, strong personalities often become most important, and the midfielder appeared eager to lift those around him.
As reported by the Daily Mail, he was caught on camera telling a dejected Odegaard, “it’s not done” as Arsenal prepare to continue the fight until the very end of the season.
Those words may prove significant because they capture the mindset Arsenal need now. The title race has become more difficult, but there is still football to be played, and pressure can still shift quickly.
Rice has earned praise throughout the season for both his performances and mentality. His influence extends beyond what he offers on the pitch, and moments like this underline why he has become such an important figure at the club.
We move on after the defeat yesterday.
My problem is the distrust in G Jesus at this point in the season. He is a winner and so has the mentality and stamina from his experience in Man City. I’m sure that’s one reason why we acquired him. Again, his hunger to make the world cup squad is an additional motivation.
It’s been over a month since we scored more than one goal in a match. It’s a real problem. In fact, the biggest at the moment
I like Declan Rice – a great player who should be playing in a DM/CM role but is instead is played too far forward in a position that does not suit his strengths.
I don’t lay any of this on Declan.
The pressure on players is massive and it is made worse by a manager who does not possess the required attributes to manage Arsenal.
I am encouraged that despite the lack of management or tactical awareness Arsenal still find themselves in the PL race and a potential CL Final – that is great credit to the players.
I just wonder how far Arsenal COULD go with a manager who plays to the players strengths and a tactical brain that can expose the opposition weakness – not the dire rubbish that the current manager serves up regardless of who we play.
There is much much more out there than Mikel Arteta…